House fire leaves 2 people seriously injured in Scarborough
CP24 Web Content Writer
Codi Wilson
Two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a fire at a home in Scarborough’s West Hill neighbourhood.
Officers were called to the residence, located on Homestead Road, near Lawrence Avenue East and Morningside Avenue, at around 2:30 a.m. for a one-alarm fire.
Heavy flames were seen at the back of the house when crews arrived on scene, Toronto Fire told CP24.
Two occupants managed to get out of the house and were taken to hospital for treatment, paramedics said.
One person was taken to a trauma centre and the other to a local hospital. Paramedics told CP24 that both sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
A fire investigator will be notified due to the injuries.
