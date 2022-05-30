House fire near Barrie Public Library

An old house across from the Barrie Public Library caught fire Monday.

Barrie firefighters were alerted to a large amount of smoke coming from a building that’s being demolished at the corner of Worsley and Owen streets, said Carrie Clark, deputy chief of communications, prevention and education.

"We’re just on scene – there’s heavy smoke coming through the roof," Clark said shortly before 7 a.m.

Four units responded to the alarm and remained on scene during the early morning to ensure the fire was extinguished.

No cause has yet been determined.