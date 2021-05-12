House fire on Burrows Avenue prompts road closure

A fire at a home on Burrows Avenue has prompted the Winnipeg Police Service to close a section of the street.

The Winnipeg Police Service posted on Twitter that Burrows Avenue is closed in both directions between Aikins Street and Charles Street.

Road closure both directions of Burrows Ave. between Aikins/Charles. There is a significant residential fire in the 300 block of Burrows Ave. Please avoid this route for the time being. @WinnipegTMC

The fire is located in the 300 block of Burrows Avenue and is described as significant. The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is at the scene.

