iHeartRadio

House fire on California Avenue causes $350,000 damage


Crews responded to the 2200 block of California Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor fire officials say a house fire on the west side of the city caused $350,000 in damage.

Crews responded to the 2200 block of California Avenue just after midnight on Friday.

The cause is listed as undetermined. There were no reported injuries.

Update on fire in the 2200 block of California Ave. Cause undetermined. Injuries none. Damage 350000. *MC

— Windsor Fire & Rescue Services (@WindsorFire1) October 7, 2022
12