House fire on California Avenue deemed suspicious

Windsor police arson investigators are looking for information after a “suspicious” fire on California Avenue.

Officers responded to a residence in the 900 block of California Ave for an active fire on Saturday around 8:30 p.m.

Through investigation, police say it was determined that the fire was suspicious. There are no reported injuries as a result of the fire.

It took firefighters just under an hour to put out the flames. Visible damage could be seen to parts on the home.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the fire.

Anyone in the area with surveillance video or dash cam footage is asked to contact Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330.