House fire on Chatham Street causes $500,000 damage

Damage is estimated at $500,000 after a house fire on Chatham Street.

Crews were called to the fire in the 700 block of Chatham St. E. around 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Firefighters were still on scene Thursday morning, dealing with hotspots. Windsor fire officials say it was burning for so long because they went defensive and it was up in the walls and attic. It was stubborn to get at.

There were no reported injuries. Cause is undetermined.