Greater Sudbury police and fire services are on the scene of a house fire on Maple Street in Sudbury's downtown area.

Acting deputy fire Chief, Nathan Melin, with Sudbury Fire Services told CTV News, the fire was contained to the kitchen and there is smoke migration throughout the house.

The damage is valued at approximately $100,000 according to Melin.

"The cause of the fire is still to be determined," said Melin.

Greater Sudbury Police informed CTV News the fire is being investigated as a possible arson; they received the call for the incident about 1 p.m.

More information to follow as it becomes available.