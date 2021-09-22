Winnipeg home a 'total loss' following fire; set to be demolished
A home in Winnipeg’s North End will be demolished after a fire engulfed the home on Wednesday morning.
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) responded to the fire at an empty home in the 300 block of College Avenue at 5:15 a.m.
When firefighters got to the scene, the house was fully engulfed in smoke and flames, with the fire extending to a neighbouring home.
Crews attacked the fire from outside the fully engulfed home. They also went into the neighbouring home to extinguish hot spots.
The fire was under control by 7:53 a.m.
Everyone inside the neighbouring home, along with their pets, got out safely before crews arrived. Firefighters helped to evacuate another neighbouring home, as well. No one was hurt.
The City of Winnipeg’s emergency social services helped the families to find alternate accommodations.
The cause of the fire is being investigated and there is no damage estimate. However, the empty house where the fire started is a complete loss and will be demolished.
