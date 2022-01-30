House fire sends 2 people to hospital, 4 dogs dead
A house fire on Saturday sent two people to hospital in unstable condition and claimed the lives of four dogs, according to the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.
The city said fire crews responded to single-storey house fire in the 1100 block of Selkirk Avenue just after 5:30 p.m.
When crews arrived on location the city said smoke could be seen coming from the house. An offensive attack was launched, with the fire being declared under control out about a half hour later at 6:06 p.m.
Two residents managed to get out before firefighters arrived. They were assessed on the scene by first responders, and then taken to hospital in unstable condition.
A search of the home by WFPS members located four dead dogs. Two cats were also found and were given oxygen by firefighters using specialized animal masks and then transported for emergency veterinary care by Winnipeg Animal Services.
The city said it appears a short in an extension cord caused the fire.
To prevent similar fires the city said there are a few precautions residents can take:
- Do not overload extension cords or use them as a substitute for permanent wiring.
- Do not run an electrical/extension cord through walls, doorways, ceilings, floors or under rugs or mats
- Do not allow extension cords to run through water or snow on the ground.
- Do not use an extension cord for more than one appliance.
- Multiple plug outlets must be plugged directly into mounted electrical receptacles
- Make sure the extension cord or temporary power strip you use is rated for the products to be plugged in, and is marked for either indoor or outdoor use.
- Never use a cord that feels hot or is damaged in any way.
- Never use three-prong plugs with outlets that only have two slots for the plug. Buy only cords approved by an independent testing laboratory
- Do not plug in your vehicle inside an attached garage.
- Always examine your car’s block heater cord and extension cords for damage.