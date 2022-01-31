House fire under investigation on Parent Avenue

An investigation is underway after a house fire on Parent Avenue on Monday morning.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in the 400 block of Parent Avenue around 2 a.m.

Flames could be seen in the second floor window of the home.

Damage is estimated at $250,000.

Fire officials say there were no injuries and no people displaced.

The scene has been turned over to Windsor police.

