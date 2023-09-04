House fires reported in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia

Multiple, separate house fires have been reported in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick over the weekend.

The chief of the Lawrencetown and District Volunteer Fire Department told CTV Atlantic firefighters responded to a fire in a single-storey home on Main Street at 6:30 a.m. Monday.

No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported, but the home was destroyed.

Chief Mike Stoddart said the blaze appears to have started on the outside of the home and that the fire was quickly extinguished Monday morning.

Nova Scotia’s fire marshal will investigate the cause of the blaze.

In New Brunswick, the Canadian Red Cross said two separate families of six have been displaced after house fires near Apohaqui and Fredericton.

A mini-house on Anderson Drive near Apohaqui caught fire Sunday, Red Cross said, and the organization is helping a woman and her three children, her brother and her father with temporary housing.

Another family of six was displaced by a Saturday afternoon fire in Hanwell, a few kilometres west of Fredericton. Red Cross said the four adults and two children impacted by the fire are staying with relatives.

No injuries have been reported.