House, garage destroyed by fire in the Cochrane area

James Bay Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a residential fire on Highway 11 in Fournier Township, west of Cochrane.

The fire was discovered at 4 a.m. when by officer with the James Bay OPP who was on patrol.

“The home and a detached garage were engulfed, and eventually collapsed,” police said in a news release.

The investigation is continuing with the assistance of the North East Region OPP forensic identification service, the James Bay crime unit and the Office of the Fire Marshal.

“The cause and origin of the fire is still under investigation by the OFM and an update will be provided as more information becomes available,” police said.

#JamesBayOPP are currently holding the scene of a structure fire, at a residence on Highway 11, Fournier Township, west of #Cochrane.



The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of the

OPP Forensic Identification Service (FIS), and the Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM). pic.twitter.com/VJwy1HlO7P