House goes up in flames in Winnipeg's North End
A house in Winnipeg’s North End went up in flames on Monday night.
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was called to the fire in the 400 block of Dufferin Avenue at around 11:30 p.m.
Images from the scene show firefighters attacking the home, which is engulfed by smoke and flames. The house appears to be a tear down.
No other details are available at this time.
WEST END BLAZE
The WFPS was also called to a fire in the city’s West End on Tuesday morning.
An alarm was turned on for a structure on Lipton Street at around 4:40 a.m. As of 6 a.m., crews were still on scene.
Images from the scene show damage to the top level of the house.
Lipton Street is closed between Portage Avenue and St. Matthews Avenue. The fire may also have prompted some evacuations.
CTV News has reached out to the City of Winnipeg for more details on both fires.
-
Here's what you need to know about the Hwy. 417 closure this weekendCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Highway 417 closure in central Ottawa this weekend.
-
B.C. woman bombarded by Amazon deliveries she didn't orderA woman who lives in Langley, B.C., has been beset by a barrage of Amazon packages she didn’t order. And she can't get the bogus deliveries to stop.
-
Potato Fest returning to AllistonAn annual celebration of all things potato-related is returning to New Tecumseth.
-
SIU investigating after Orillia teen hospitalized after police interactionOne teen has been hospitalized after an incident with police in Orillia Wednesday morning, leading to the mandate of the province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) to be invoked.
-
'More vibrancy': Calgarians shoot hoops at new downtown basketball courtsOrganizers behind Calgary's new Century Gardens Sport Court say it's hoped the recently-unveiled basketball courts will give Calgarians a new recreation option, while also helping to clean up a notorious downtown location.
-
Arrests of 'active abusers' ongoing in Canada, U.S. after 311 victims of child sexual exploitation identifiedA coalition of international law enforcement organizations, including agencies in Canada, joined forces to identify more than 300 victims of child sexual exploitation on the dark web.
-
-
'It's absolutely terrifying': B.C. residents devastated by Maui destructionUnprecedented and deadly wildfires are ravaging Maui and the Big Island in Hawaii, prompting the evacuation or thousands of residents and tourists.
-
B.C. health care crisis: No doctors available for hospitalized patientsSome patients admitted to a Vancouver Island hospital over the long weekend were stunned to receive a notice telling them that even though they’d been admitted, there wasn’t a doctor available to care for them.