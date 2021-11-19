House of Friendship to provide temporary transitional housing at former shelter location

House of Friendship will offer temporary transitional housing at its former shelter location in Kitchener starting later this month.

A news release from the Region of Waterloo said the location at 63 Charles St. East will offer supportive transitional housing for 25 men at the end of November. There will be staffing and supports available 24/7.

According to the region, the housing is an interim solution and won't accept drop-ins. Instead, it will be short-term, referral-based accommodation.

“We know that more housing options are needed across the region to address the needs of our community, which is why the region is working on collaborative solutions to support residents experiencing homelessness,” Regional Chair Karen Redman said in the release.

Officials said the temporary housing option is part of the region's plan to end homelessness. Ontario also has a plan to "end chronic homelessness by the end of 2025."

The region will continue working with municipalities and community groups to offer more shelter options.