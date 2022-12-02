House of Friendship to receive $1.6 M from province

House of Friendship in Waterloo Region is getting $1.6 million from the province as part of Ontario’s new Mental Health and Addictions strategy.

House of Friendship is a nonprofit organization that provides food, housing, addiction treatment and neighbourhood support to individuals and families in the region. The organization helps more than 42,000 individuals each year.

In January, they also received $8.5 million in funding from the Ontario government.

Staff at House of Friendship said that money would go towards turning a former Waterloo hotel on Weber Street into its new home.

“It’s a very significant property, the Comfort Inn allows us to have a dignified space that we have been working for the last year to renovate,” executive director John Neufeld told CTV News on Friday.

Neufeld said this new funding will go even further.

“We have the building. We have the operations to run the shelter but we didn't have the healthcare component. So today’s funding is incredibly critical for that,” he said. “Just simply providing a meal and roof over people’s head is not enough anymore. We need to have those services right on site where people can receive them.”

The money is part of the Roadmap to Wellness program, aimed at helping those struggling with physical and mental health issues.

“So having mental health and addictions and nurse practitioners on site, it allows them to address their health issues and move on,” said Neufeld.

Construction will continue at the soon-to-be shelter. It is expected to open at the end of January and will provide beds and additional care for around 80 people.

Mike Harris, MPP for Kitchener-Conestoga, said in a news release that the funds will go far in the region.

“I am extremely pleased that our government continues to support mental health and addictions services in Waterloo Region,” said Harris. “The House of Friendship has served our communities and helped individuals at risk of or experiencing homelessness for generations. With this funding, House of Friendship will be able to continue to deliver assistance through their proven wrap-around service ShelterCare model.”