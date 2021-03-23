A home on Furby Street that caught fire on Tuesday will be demolished, according to the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS).

Firefighters responded to a fire in the 600 block of Furby Street at 10:23 a.m. When they arrived, heavy smoke could be seen coming from the two-storey home. Firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze from outside of the home, as it was not safe for firefighters to enter.

(CTV News Photo Jamie Dowsett)

Four neighbouring homes were temporarily evacuated as a precaution while crews worked to extinguish the fire.

The WFPS said a demolition of the home is planned due to the structural instability resulting from the fire. The demolition will also assist in extinguishing the remaining fire and ensure the safety of the surrounding area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and no damage estimates are available.

(CTV News Photos Jamie Dowsett)