House under construction goes up in flames, police investigating
Another south Edmonton home under construction was the scene of a fire Monday morning, and police believe it was deliberately set.
Firefighters were called to 1631 12 St. NW at 5:40 a.m., Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said.
When CTV News Edmonton arrived, flames were visible on the roof of the building.
A resident from down the street said the house was still under construction and no one lived there.
"The sirens woke me up… And then when I came out, I just saw the whole street was blocked with fire trucks," Nik Solanki told CTV News Edmonton.
"They're trying to get rid of it, but it seems so scary right now."
At 9 a.m., firefighters were still on scene. No injuries had been reported.
Police officers were also on scene.
An investigator on scene confirmed to CTV News that the fire is being investigated as arson.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Matt Marshall and David Ewasuk
