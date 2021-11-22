iHeartRadio

House under construction scene of fire Monday morning

The blaze at 11217 95A Street, a multi-unit residential building under construction, was reported around 5 a.m. on Nov. 22, 2021.

Firefighters were still putting out hot spots at a home under construction north of downtown at 6 a.m. Monday.

The blaze at 11217 95A Street was reported around 5 a.m. Five units were called to the scene. Crews declared it under control just before 7 a.m. but not yet out. 

No injuries were reported.

The house was a multi-unit building.

12