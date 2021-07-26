Housing announcement: Millions in federal funding to help create affordable units in Vancouver

Canada is expanding its federal rapid housing program, members of Parliament announced in Vancouver Monday, with millions going to the city.

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart spoke alongside Hedy Fry, the member of Parliament for Vancouver Centre and Ahmed Hussen, the minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

For Vancouver specifically, $31.8 million is being given to support rapid-housing projects in the city.

"This new funding in the second round of our rapid housing initiative will support the creation of over 65 new permanent and affordable housing units for people living in precarious housing situations and those who are either experiencing homelessness or who are at risk of experiencing homelessness," Hussen said.

Organizations qualifying for the funding to create the homes must have the units built in 12 months or less.

Additional funding is being given to support three housing projects in the city that will create more than 188 new permanent affordable housing units, Hussen said.

The group made the announcement outside Vancouver City Hall.