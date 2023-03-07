Housing inventory in Regina falls to lowest point for February since 2013: Realtors association
With inventory levels far below long-term trends, the housing market in Regina is showing signs of slowing, according to the Saskatchewan Realtors Association (SRA).
For the second month in a row, sales activity in the Queen City dropped for a total of 21 per cent year- over-year.
Provincially, Saskatchewan recorded 854 sales and 1,360 new listings.
A total of 206 of the sales and 314 of the listings took place in Regina.
The total amount of market activity slightly improved over January’s figures for the Queen City.
Regardless, the increase did not change the overall inventory situation, the SRA’s report explained.
Total inventory levels approached their lowest levels for the month of February since 2013 as the supply of new listings fell below four months in Regina.
The benchmark price of a home was recorded as $310,200 for the month of February.
This marked a $2,000 drop from January’s benchmark. However, the figure remained far above last year’s benchmark when it fell to $295,900.
Regina falls significantly below the provincial benchmark price, which clocked in at $318,500 for the month.
