Housing market cooled across northern Ont. in June

The once red-hot housing market in Canada cooled off some more last month, including in northern Ontario.

The number of homes sold in Sault Ste. Marie in June dropped by 24.2 per cent compared to June 2022.

“Home sales were 17.4 per cent below the five-year average and 9.6 per cent below the 10-year average for the month of June,” the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) said in its monthly update.

“On a year-to-date basis, home sales totaled 705 units over the first six months of the year, declining 29.9 per cent from the same period in 2022.”

The average price of homes sold in June 2023 was a record $348,889, up by nine per cent from June 2022.

In Timmins, year-to-year sales were down 20.9 per cent, the CREA said, with the average sale price at $250,320.

“Home sales were 9.7 per cent below the five-year average and five per cent above the 10-year average for the month of June,” the CREA said.

“On a year-to-date basis, home sales totaled 565 units over the first six months of the year, a substantial reduction of 35.7 per cent from the same period in 2022.”

North Bay reported a drop of 15.4 per cent in the number of homes sold last month compared to June 2022. Homes sold for an average of $437,859, a decrease of 9.1 per cent from June 2022.

“The number of new listings saw a sharp decrease of 17.1 per cent from June 2022,” the CREA said.

“There were 174 new residential listings in June 2023. This was the lowest number of new listings added in the month of June in more than 35 years.”

And in Sudbury, home sales declined by 6.2 per cent last month, while overall home sales are down by 29.9 per cent for the first six months of 2023.

The average price of homes sold in June 2023 was $492,410, increasing by 6.7 per cent from June 2022.