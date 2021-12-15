Housing program expanded in New Brunswick

The Canada-New Brunswick Housing Benefit Program has been expanded to provide short-term funding to more low-income, working families in the province.

“This program provides eligible low-income households with up to $475 per month to help with housing costs. With today’s announcement, even more New Brunswickers will have access to this benefit,” said Jenica Atwin, New Brunswick Liberal MP.

The program was first announced in June and has been expanded to help families with employment incomes from $12,500 to $50,000.

The $98-million program is equally shared between the federal and provincial governments. It is expected to help about 6,700 households over the next seven years.