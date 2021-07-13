Housing project in Mattawa to help dozens of seniors find an affordable place to live

A seniors housing project in Mattawa, east of North Bay, is well underway as the redevelopment of an old nursing home continues.

The apartment project at the location of the old Algonquin Nursing Home is aimed at giving affordable housing to 30 seniors by the spring of 2022.

The town bought the building two years ago. It's a $5.5 million build.

"We're going to redevelop it to something that a lot of people can use for years and hears to come," said Francine Desormeau, of the Town of Mattawa

Ellie Humphrey began advocating for more affordable seniors housing back in 2012. And nine years later, she is overjoyed this project is underway.

"This is a senior community," Humphrey said. "I was happy and I told my daughter, 'I did my duty!'"

The units will either be a studio apartment or two bedrooms. Town councillor Gary Thibert, who sits on municipal committees that participated in surveys for affordable housing, said the project is needed.

"We realized the demand was there," Thibert said. "People were telling us they wanted affordable housing. By the year 2036, there's going to be 40 per cent seniors in our community."

"Thank you to all of the people that stood behind me and help me get this every inch of the way," Humphrey added. "We got it done."

Construction is on track to be completed by the spring of next year.