Housing projects in Nipissing District denied funding from federal government

An effort to build four geared-to-income housing projects in the District of Nipissing is at a standstill after the federal government denied a funding request.

The decision leaves a frustrated District of Nipissing Social Services Administration Board to look at other options to get the projects built to house homeless people.

“I’m disappointed, just with the tremendous effort by staff to put these projects together,” said board chair Mark King.

King was hoping for $15 million in federal funding to get four shovel-ready projects off the ground. Two of the projects would have been built in North Bay, while two $5 million not-for-profit housing projects would be completed in Mattawa and in Bonfield.

“For me it’s very upsetting, our people are utilizing bus shelters such as that during the day to stay warm,” said homeless advocate Shane Moyer. “They have no safe affordable housing.”

King said the government doesn’t have enough money to dish out currently.

“Some of the projects I think are what I call on the crisis side. Specifically, the build in Mattawa, given the lack of housing there,” he said.

The projects are mainly geared to senior women, and those who are homeless or facing homelessness. Based on latest statistics, homelessness is up 62 per cent in the district with almost 300 people living on the streets.

“If you’re looking at a homeless person sitting at a hospital for example, it costs an excess of $10,000 a month. That’s one person,” said King.

He said if no funding is granted, the board would have to enter into an agreement with a private company to get the projects built.

CTV News reached out to both Nipissing-Timiskaming MP Anthony Rota and Nickel Belt MP Marc Serré for a comment on why the project funding was denied. An interview was not granted.