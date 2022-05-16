Housing sales drop for second straight month in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors’ report shows housing sales decreased for the second straight month, but the average price continues to increase.

April home sales for Windsor-Essex dropped 18.9 per cent compared to the same month last year.

WECAR says 586 properties were sold in April, compared to 723 in April 2021.

March sales were also down by 5.03 per cent from the previous March.

Despite the decline, prices are still on the rise. The average price increased to an average of $692,759. That’s a 20.69 per cent increase from $574,014 last April.

The average year-to-date price has increased 31.54 per cent from the previous year.

Market activity was up 12.58 per cent last month and is up over 15 per cent this year compared to 2021.