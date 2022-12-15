Housing starts in Windsor-Essex increase 105 per cent

The Windsor area is bucking the national trend when it comes to the number of housing starts in November.

In the Windsor-Essex, there were almost 1500 housing starts in November, compared to 728 in October.

That's a 105 per cent increase.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says across the country housing starts in November dropped 0.2 per cent, compared with October.

Single-detached urban starts across Canada fell seven per cent to just over 52,000.