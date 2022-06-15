How a do-it-all mayor who is 81 years old keeps a small Saskatchewan community going

In a place as small as Tramping Lake, certain things and people stick out — the dirt roads, the lack of street lights and a main street with one remaining business.

And Christine Lang has risen to the occasion to help maintain the village's community feeling.

“There’s not too many people here in town that really want to do things. So you step up when there is a need,” she said.

Lang, 81, is serving her 10th year as the mayor of Tramping Lake, a village of roughly 50 people.

“I see a need in the village for leadership and people have put their confidence in me,” she said.

Under her leadership, the village has installed a sewer outlet system and upgraded its water system.

Lang is also a board member of the Unity Credit Union, executive member for the village’s community hall association and chairs the Golden Club.

“The Golden Club is for seniors. Anybody over 50 can join, and they play cards,” she said.

She is also a member of the village’s St. Michael's Church which celebrated its 100th anniversary on June 11. In 2020 she helped raise money for it by selling bags of noodles.

“She does anything and everything for this community,” said Arnold Simon, who has lived there his whole life.

“It doesn’t matter what organization, she’s been in there helping out.”

Lang’s heart extends beyond her community. In 2018 she heard Saskatoon’s Ronald MacDonald House needed blankets and made 20 for it. The following two year years she made 50 and in 2021 she matched her age in blankets.

“I turned 80,” she said. “They were astounded.”

For the village swiss-army knife, she plans on pushing forward and continuing to put community above self.

“Whenever I see a need that somebody needs something, I think I should help.”