How a group of people are helping to make downtown Winnipeg cleaner

More than 150 Winnipeggers, including the city’s mayor, are joining together on Tuesday to help make the downtown area a cleaner place to be.

On Tuesday, the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ is hosting its annual community cleanup in honour of Earth Day. As part of this event, Mayor Scott Gillingham, community members, residents and downtown workers will meet for a short celebration before heading out to clean up as much litter as possible.

“With over 150 participants registered, we can see there is a real commitment to care for this neighbourhood and help make our downtown clean and welcoming for all,” said Kate Fenske, CEO of Downtown Winnipeg BIZ, in a news release.

“Whether we’re coming together to catch a game or a show, or pitching in to make the neighbourhood look its best, downtown’s community spirit is alive and well.”

This annual community cleanup has been in place since 2014. Last year, the group picked up 928 kilograms of litter and 16 bags of recyclables.

The event is also a way to help out Downtown Winnipeg Biz’s enviro team, who work every day to help keep downtown clean. In 2022, the team picked up more than 27,000 pails of litter, removed more than 6,000 graffiti tags and cleaned transit shelters more than 5,200 times.

“I hope Earth Day Cleanup Downtown reminds Winnipeggers how meaningful it is to work together for the greater good,” said Mayor Scott Gillingham.

“Downtown is the place for us to connect, and why not do that while making a difference for the Earth and for our city?”