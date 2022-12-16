How a local musician, 2 small businesses and ATB came together to raise money

An Edmonton musician has launched her sixth annual Giveback Campaign.

Each year, Ellen Doty writes a Christmas song with another Alberta artist and collaborates with local businesses to raise money for charity.

“Monogram Coffee out of Calgary roasts a coffee named after the song, and we donate $5 from every bag to a charity — one in Edmonton and one in Calgary.”

Made by Marcus, an ice cream shop, is also taking part, donating $2 from every pint of its Vegan Espresso Martini flavour (made with espresso from Monogram Coffee) to the cause, and ATB has agreed to match donations from the campaign.

“As an artist I haven’t always had the means financially to be able to give back to support people, but I can do so by advocating for awareness about issues that are happening in the community,” Doty told CTV News Edmonton.

“I feel like it’s the best part of my holiday season every year is to be able to see the impact we can make supporting folks that need it.”

This year, Doty partnered with musician Biboye Onanuga to create the soulful ballad Red & Green.

“Ellen and I met each other through playing basketball at the same court basically all throughout COVID, so we became quick friends,” Onanuga said. “She reached out one day and said, ‘Hey, do you want to be a part of this campaign?’ which I was already a big fan of!”

“The song is kind of a different approach to thinking about the holidays and being appreciative of what you have, maybe slowing down amidst the hustle and bustle that’s usually going on this season.”

Doty says working with a different artist every year helps to shape her as a musician.

“It’s amazing and it’s such a good experience for me to learn from how other artists work, how they think about music and how they approach song writing, so I feel like I learn something new every time I do this project.”

This year, the charities benefiting from the campaign are Radius Community Health and Healing in Edmonton, and The Alex in Calgary.

You can buy the special Red & Green Monogram Coffee blend at Breadland Organic Bakery and Brown Butter Cafe in Edmonton, online through their website, and at all three of their Calgary locations.

Made by Marcus Vegan Espresso Martini ice cream can be purchased at their Edmonton and Calgary locations, and delivered within Edmonton and Calgary as well.

Red & Green is available on Apple Music and Spotify.

The campaign runs until Dec. 31.