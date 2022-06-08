How a New Brunswick chef imports gourmet goose fat from France

If you've ever wanted a gourmet French fry, you need to see chef Thane Mallory at Gulliver's World Café in the Village of Gagetown, N.B.

"We have beautiful, beautiful potatoes and then the goose fat was something I became addicted to in France,” Mallory said.

“So I brought that in, and so the merlot ketchup that goes along with it, I had a chef in France and he merlot'd everything,” he said.

But since the beginning of the pandemic, he’s not been able to get his hands on the gourmet goose fat.

"When the pandemic hit, our supply chain with France to get goose fat just disappeared and just could not get goose fat, I tried for two years,” Mallory said.

“I would get partially there, and get the order online, and go through the process. Then I'd get this polite little email that was like ‘sorry we can't honour your order,’” he said.

But three weeks ago, he got a package through the U.K.’s Royal Mail, and goose fat fries are back on the menu.

"One lady came last Sunday and they sat down, and her table consumed four orders of them, and they drove all the way to the village to have french fries and a glass of wine,” Mallory said.

Chef Mallory has worked hard to find an import path, to make his triple-fried goose fat fries.

But he's not sure how long it will last with ever changing supply chain issues.

The fries are served with world class dip.

"Ah, the merlot ketchup, the merlot was the beginning of the idea but then I had to make sure that I brought it home, so it does have Crosby’s molasses,” Mallory said.

But there is a catch.

If you want your fries fried in goose fat from France, they’re only available by reservation at Gulliver’s World Café.