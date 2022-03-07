How a nine-year old Windsor, Ont. 'epilepsy warrior' is changing lives

Since being diagnosed with epilepsy at the age of two, Ava Pitre, 9, has not been able to go 24 hours without a seizure.

Instead of a setback, Ava is using her medical condition as an opportunity to raise tens of thousands of dollars to help others with epilepsy feel safe in their homes by providing them with a device that changed her life.

“When she was first diagnosed, SUPED (Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy) was a huge fear. So I basically slept in the living room on the floor because I didn’t want to be too far from her,” says Ava’s mother, Erin Pitre.

Bedtime was stressful for the Pitre family until they were gifted an anti-suffocation pillow a few years ago by a local family.

The special pillow is made out of several layers of foam with large air channels to allow for better air passage.

“This pillow has allowed me to get back into a bed. I don’t have the fear of her seizing face-down in bed,” explains Erin.According to Epilepsy Southwestern Ontario, an anti-suffocation pillow is not an approved medical device in Canada, but it is in other countries and can provide families with peace of mind.

“Stress is highly correlated with seizure frequency. My impression is if you have a pillow and it helps you feel less stressed, it may potentially reduce seizures,” says Michelle Franklin, Epilepsy Southwestern Ontario CEO.

In March, Ava raises money to help purchase anti-suffocation pillows for others with epilepsy by selling items donated to her from local businesses — Over the last three years, she has raised over $33,000.

“I love helping people cause like because I love giving the support,” says Ava.

Her fundraising efforts will being honoured by Epilepsy Southwestern Ontario this spring when the organization presents her with its most prestigious award, the H.O.P.E award.

“One in 100 people are affected by epilepsy. It’s people like Ava that will stand up and say it’s no big deal, it’s a part of me but not who I am,” says Franklin.