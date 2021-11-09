How a northern Manitoba man used food and smiles to gain 6 million followers on TikTok

A 52-year-old man from northern Manitoba is using his viral fame to spread positivity and good food around the globe.

John McGinnis, a day custodian at a school in The Pas, Man. downloaded TikTok during the pandemic to entertain himself.

"I seen this ad over and over," he said. "Then I downloaded it in March 2020 and made a video in April, and it got likes and views. That was it. I started making more and more videos."

McGinnis' videos feature him dumping sauces on food, taking a bite and dancing while smiling.

While he doesn't credit himself with starting the trend, he does believe he blew it up.

"I saw people doing it, but they weren't smiling or having fun with it. They were just doing the dance," McGinnis said.

"That one video I posted in the first week, it got 60 million views, and then the following week I posted another, and it got 60 million views in a week. I think I brought the trend out."

By May 2020, McGinnis said he amassed about 1,000 followers.

Fast forward to August 2021 - he had 1.6 million, which is when the account went viral.

At last count, McGinnis had 5.8 million followers watching his food dances.

"You don't just connect in Canada. You're connecting in the U.S., Africa, England, everywhere. You connect with people all over the world, and they are giving you compliments."

So far, McGinnis said his colleagues, friends and family have all been very supportive.

McGinnis said he now gets recognized around The Pas, which has a population of around 5,500 people.

"If I walk around or go to a store, two or three people stop me for a picture. If I go for a coffee, they say, 'are you johnmcginnis36? I follow you!'"

Despite the interactions and viral views, McGinnis said he is not famous.

"People tell me I'm famous, but I still don't feel famous. I'm just a regular guy," he said.

When asked what his secret to getting views is, McGinnis said it's all about the cheese.

"I put hot cheese on macaroni. I put cheese on broccoli, french fries. I do everything with hot cheese."

McGinnis said cheese looks good on camera and is a personal favourite food.

"They ask me what type of cheese, but I never tell anybody what kind of cheese I use. They are always asking," he said.

"It's a secret to me. You see other people using cheese, but they used different coloured cheese, and some of it doesn't look very good."

McGinnis said he will keep posting as long as people keep watching and find it funny.

"That's why I started it. If it makes you laugh or smile or say, 'your TikToks bring me happiness every day,' that's why I do it."

For those wanting to make their own TikTok videos, McGinnis’s advice is simple - do what you love and the views will come.

"Do what you want to do and do what you like. If it works out, eventually, people will follow you and like your post and all that. Just keep trying. I only had 25 followers and 100 likes for a long time."