How a potential CRA strike could delay tax returns

As the deadline to file your 2022 tax return approaches, a possible strike of Canada's tax workers could mean a delay in tax returns and other services.

Tax season is underway, and Craig Hohne is preparing his own return and will file it online as he has for the past few years.

"I have my direct deposit information on there so once it's done I get reimbursed, or I get a notice saying I have to pay something," he said.

This year, Hohne may be waiting a little longer than normal to get a notice or return from the government. Some 35,000 unionized Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) employees have voted in favour of a strike. As of Friday, they will be in a legal position to walk off the job.

"An overwhelming majority of our members have told us they can't wait any longer and they are prepared to strike to secure a fair deal that won't see them fall behind," said Chris Aylward, National Leader for the Public Service Alliance of Canada.

If the strike lasts for a long time, Winnipeg accountant Robert Juniper said it's the vulnerable people who would be hurt the most.

"Old age security, Canada pension, unemployment insurance. No one would get their payments. So you're affecting a lot of the most low marginal income people," he said.

The CRA said that in the event of a strike, some of its services may be delayed or unavailable. Benefit payments would be prioritized, and the Canada Child Benefit would continue during any labour disruption.

Juniper suspects if there is a strike, the federal government will quickly legislate CRA employees back to work.

"I don't think it will last long," he said.

Talks between the union and CRA are scheduled to begin Apr. 17.

CRA said it's committed to doing everything it can to resolve the labour dispute and reach an agreement that is both fair to employees and reasonable for taxpayers.