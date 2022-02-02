How a Saskatoon curler ended up on Team Yukon

There’s a Saskatoon curler who is going to be heading to the Tim Horton's Brier in a month’s time — but he’s not representing Saskatchewan.

Evan Latos has spent much of the last 15 years curling at the Granite Club in Saskatoon but the 27-year-old took a job as a civil engineer this spring in Yukon and that changed everything.

“Originally when I took this job, curling was in the back of my mind to see if I could make a go of that while I was up there but part of it was to experience the Yukon, the beautiful landscape,” Latos told CTV News.

Through his work, he linked up with skip Thomas Scoffin a past Brier contender and will be joining Team Yukon at the Brier in Lethbridge.

“I’m pretty confident with the team. We’re throwing the rock really well and I expect us to compete; I’m looking forward to see how we stack up against the top teams in Canada,” he said.

Latos admits he’s going to be watching team Saskatchewan very closely at the Brier especially if his younger brother Jared Latos is representing his home province.

The 24 year-old younger Latos is competing with Team Meachem in the Tankard next weekend which is the qualifier to determine who will be representing Saskatchewan in the Brier.

So how much of a rivalry will there really be?

“The answer to probably say is yeah, I’m better, but in reality we’re both good curlers. We both play lead and we’re both good at what we do,” Latos admits.

The siblings have curled with and against each other many times and the elder Latos hopes his brother is successful at the Tankard so he can face off against him at the Brier.

“We’re definitely close so I don’t think it would be necessarily too weird,” Latos said.

While Latos practices at the Granite a few sheets away from a Wednesday afternoon league, they are unphased, but the star power is not lost on the club's management.

“I think it’s absolutely fantastic. The Granite’s emphasis and focus is on the younger generation and so knowing how far he has come and excelled, we look forward to seeing more,” the club's general manager Elizabeth Hebblethwaite told CTV News.

Latos is heading back to Whitehorse soon to meet up with his team again, but because of COVID restrictions, his rink is closed. He’s counting on that changing soon so they can keep up the practice leading up to the brier in a month.

If that doesn’t happen, he expects to get to Lethbridge a few days early to practice there.