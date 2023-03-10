How a U of S Huskies shirt landed in an SNL sketch

Many in Saskatchewan were pleasantly surprised to see a character in a Saturday Night Live (SNL) sketch wearing a shirt bearing the University of Saskatchewan Huskies logo and were also curious how it ended up there.

Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy — the team behind Please Don’t Destroy — take a self-defence class after being bullied by the office interns, one of whom is wearing a Huskies shirt throughout a pre-produced comedy sketch aired during the live show.

The actor wearing the shirt played the ringleader of the group of three interns. One of his counterparts wore a UCLA Bruins sweatshirt and the other appeared to be costumed in a hoodie from New York's Columbia University.

According to an SNL representative, the Huskies shirt was plucked from the wardrobe department's stock.

"They thought it would be a fun way to show that the actor was an intern and college student," the SNL representative wrote in an email to CTV News.

How the shirt ended up in the hands of the legendary show's wardrobe department still remains a mystery.

--With files from Jeff Rogstad, Rory MacLean