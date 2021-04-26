How an animated music video featuring a boy with Down syndrome is inspiring (and educating)

Intellectual disability charity L’arche Canada has collaborated with Canadian artists to release what they believe to be the first animated music video to feature a person with Down syndrome as the protagonist.

L’arche Canada’s Michael McDonald says people with Down syndrome are free to be whatever they want to be, which is the main message in the video called “Freedom”.

“We really, really hope that they can see themselves in this story,” he said.

The video details the life of a boy with Down syndrome as he learns to navigate life, relationships, and obstacles like an absentee father, with the help of his mother.

L’arche worked together with Canadian musician Jordan Hart and actor Nick Herd, who has Down syndrome, as well as academy award-winning studio Tonic DNA.

“When it comes to telling stories about Down syndrome, the best people to do it, are people with Down syndrome,” said McDonald. “I really wanted to find a filmmaker with Down syndrome to help guide the project, and I've been a big fan of Nick's work for a while, so I reached out to Nick.”

“I actually loved the whole thing right away,” said Herd, who served as the project’s creative director. “When I first saw the character [in the video], Jonathan, I just loved him right away, and it was perfect.”

Eighteen-year-old Noah Bell has Down syndrome, and had never seen someone who looks like him in a music video.

Then he watched “Freedom”, which he says made him feel happy.

“He laughed and smiled the whole time the first time I showed him, and as soon as I said ‘Is this someone like you?’ yeah like he's excited,” said his mom Alison Maclean.

“I think it's an eye opener, and it just speaks to what they're able to do and focusing on their abilities, instead of what they can't do," Maclean said.

Bell is about to graduate from St. Joseph High School, and has plans to become a police officer when he’s older.

“Being different is great, and just because you're different, doesn't mean that you're not any less capable of things like going to high school or going to university or living independently or having a job,” said Maclean.

“I think it's great to show abilities and inclusion and celebrating difference. That's where this world needs to go is embracing it.”

McDonald said it means so much to know that “Freedom” is inspiring people, and encouraging people with Down syndrome to live their fullest lives.

“You don't have to accomplish anything fancy, your life is well lived,” he said. “You're just free to be you. I think that's the message.”

Herd says he envisions more projects featuring a lead with Down syndrome.

“I actually see it becoming a feature-length film, live-action film, or a TV series,” he said. “I do see it that way, because I do have high hopes for this animated video, so I see it going big in the near future.”