Police credit this app for successful rescue of stranded hikers

Police credit an app with helping officers quickly locate a lost and cold couple hiking in a conservation area in Bradford.

South Simcoe police say the couple called 911 for help on Sunday evening from the Scanlon Creek Conservation Area on Line 9 in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

The pair, in their 20s, said they had been walking around for roughly three hours, and it was getting dark, and their cell reception had become spotty.

The 911 communicator instructed the man to download the what3words app, a geolocation tool that assigns a unique three-word code to every three-by-three-metre square on earth, helping officers track their location.

Police say the boyfriend and girlfriend were found roughly 500 metres northwest of the north entrance of the forest off Line 10 about 34 minutes after calling for help.

Police say the what3words app is free and works offline, making it ideal for rural areas with poor or unreliable internet connection.

Residents are advised not to leave home without a fully charged mobile device.