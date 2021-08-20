How an increase in urban Indigenous-owned businesses enriches Sask. economy, shares culture

Walking into the newly-opened TIPI Fuel and Convenience Store in Prince Albert, you’re greeted with a welcome sign in both English and Cree.

It’s only one aspect of the Indigenous culture that April Roberts-Poitras knew she wanted to incorporate into the business.

“I think it’s more a part of reconciliation for the community. It’s reclaiming our history and our identity through the store,” she said.

Roberts-Poitras is the CEO of Sturgeon Lake Developments, which purchased the urban land in the Cornerstone area in 2019 to build the fuel station.

The TIPI Fuel and Convenience Store also contains a Chester’s Fried Chicken drive-through.

The business venture is the first of many from band members of Sturgeon Lake First Nation. Meanwhile, other urban businesses popping up across the province are the work of First Nations and their partners.

Roberts-Poitras said the TIPI Fuel and Convenience Store planned a soft opening for this week, but “it’s been the exact opposite.”

“It’s usually been packed, whether it’s fuel or the chicken, and so I can only imagine that next week is going to be twice as much people, so it’s been well-received.”

Her advice for Indigenous entrepreneurs is to not be afraid of partnerships. Sturgeon Lake Developments partnered with Lake Country Co-op on the fuel station.

“Don’t be scared to ask. There’s always somebody out there who knows something that you need to know, that you should know in order to be successful,” she said.

'THE SMART THING TO DO'

Nick Crighton, director of Indigenous engagement for the Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce, said the responsibility of businesses to include Indigenous people is nothing new.

“We now have to start taking a look at the economic benefits that come along with that,” he said.

Crighton referenced a report by the University of Saskatchewan’s Eric Howe from 2011. It suggests that improving work and education opportunities for Indigenous people could boost the economy by $90 billion.

“You look at urban centres like Prince Albert, like North Battleford, Regina, Saskatoon – they’re surrounded by First Nations communities,” he said.

“We are definitely a huge impact on the economy when we have events going on or people are just coming into these large urban centres, so that’s why not only is it the right thing to do, it’s the smart thing to do.”

Crighton said the chamber has an Indigenous engagement charter, which walks businesses through how they can get Indigenous people involved.

FROM VACANT HOTEL TO MULTI-USE DOWNTOWN STAPLE

A year ago, a Cumberland House Cree Nation (CHCN) partnership pitched an idea of turning a vacant hotel in Prince Albert into a multi-faceted space to stay.

Today, the Cumberland Crossing Inn offers hotel rooms at an affordable rate, showcases the work of Indigenous artists and is venturing into student housing, medical accommodations and a 24-hour daycare.

It’s owned by a partnership between the Saskatchewan River Business Corporation –which focuses on economic development for CHCN members – and Timanaska Development.

Chief Rene Chaboyer said one of their goals is to break down barriers people face when checking into hotels, such as not having a credit card. Instead, guests can pay their damage deposit in cash.

“We made a pitch and an idea as to how it could help communities, individuals, the city. One of the ideas that we pitched was that we would take out the bar and put in a daycare,” said Chaboyer.

He added that the hotel carries on the Indigenous culture with traditional food served at Uncle Buck’s. The restaurant is known for its giant “mammoth burger,” where guests can win a discount and a spot on the Mammoth Burger Hall of Fame for finishing it.

“We’re only at the tip of the iceberg on a lot of opportunities,” said Chaboyer.

Recently, Cumberland Wood Products signed a declaration of sovereignty for resources from the Saskatchewan River Delta, in order to form meaningful business partnerships with the province.

“First Nations people play a big part in the economics,” said Chaboyer.

“We’re laying out the path for them to actually have good-paying jobs, opportunities. That’s one of our goals is to improve the quality of life for our people.”