How are London parents coping with CUPE job action?

Parents woke up Friday morning to confirmation from local school boards that classes had been cancelled.

Another disruption to kids’ education had Mason Haworth spending his unexpected Friday off playing basketball, but he would have rather have been in class.

“It’s just fun, and I like learning” said Hawroth.

“My son loves school and I think that's what bugs me the most is like, these kids need to be in school like they've lost so much. They don't need to lose any more,” said Mason’s mom Melissa Haworth.

Other parents were flocking to local parks while trying to make the best of a situation that will become a hardship the longer it goes on.

“It's a bit of a pain in the butt... I had to take off work for it. So I’m losing out on money now. And he's losing out on his education. So it kind of sucks,” said Erik Hennessey.

“I feel very very sorry for the children and the parents of the children. I feel really badly for them because they've been out of school most of three years,” said parent Jill Ellis-Worthington.

That feeling of frustration is evident — kids flipping between in-class and remote learning was not supposed to happen this year.

But where that blame lies, the government or the union, isn’t an easy question..

“It's kind of getting annoying, you know, I mean, like, this is like the third time or the second time at least, so I’m kind of picking the parents side at this point,” said Hennessey.

“[I] actually expected the government to negotiate not just ignore them and keep ignoring them and instead of negotiating, they spend the time trying to get this legislative bill to pass instead,” said Haworth

The longer any work action takes place, the more upset parents will get, many not knowing what plans they should make for next week and for several, there are no options other than stay home and miss out on work themselves.