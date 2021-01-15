With the pandemic forcing Manitobans to stay home as much as possible and keep their close contacts to a minimum, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Winnipeg is helping to ensure that kids don’t feel isolated.

Over the last several months, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Winnipeg, an agency that provides mentoring opportunities for youth, has been working to create virtual programs and make sure that kids stay connected with their mentors.

“Right now we’re obviously working hard to serve kids who are stuck at home and not able to go to school,” said Jane Marion, executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Winnipeg.

“So really more than ever, mentoring is absolutely necessary to help these kids resist the social isolation of this pandemic.”

Marion noted that positive and supportive relationships increase kids’ sense of belonging, compassion, self-confidence, and self-esteem.

“They do better in school, they feel more hope, there’s a plethora of outcomes associated with positive mentoring relationships,” she said.

Brina Gervais, a volunteer with the agency, said though she’s only seen her Little once in-person during the pandemic, they’ve found other ways to keep in touch.

“We’ve been writing each other handwritten letters, with little fancy stamps. We’ve been texting each other, we’ve been sending videos of our Christmas trees that we’ve put up,” she said.

“Just doing everything that I might do with my friends except I’m doing it with my Little.”

PRISM

PRISM is Big Brothers Big Sisters of Winnipeg’s mentoring program that is designed specifically for youth and mentors who identify as 2SLGBTQIA+.

Mackenzie Kolton, the coordinator of PRISM, said it’s a great opportunity for people to come together and connect over shared life experiences.

“I think when it comes down to it, mentorship amplified community and it really connects people,” she said.

“I think right now for youth that are maybe cooped up at home or are feeling a little bit isolated, it can be a really good opportunity to connect virtually, find someone to have a great time with and really develop that friendship and relationship with.”

Kolton said it’s been amazing to see people connect virtually during the pandemic. She noted that mentors have really stepped up to found new ways to connect with the youth.

“Kids are out of school, they don’t get to see their friends as often. So finding someone to connect with, play a game online, watch a movie. I’ve had some amazing mentors do paints nights, cooking together,” she said.

WHY THE AGENCY IS IMPORTANT

Melissa Chung-Mowat, a former Little Sister who is now a Big Sister, said when she was young, her Big Sister provided her with many enriching experiences that she wouldn’t have otherwise been able to experience.

“She was truly a friend and she made a big impact on my life,” she said.

Gervais noted the agency does a good job pairing mentors and mentees who have a lot in common with each other.

“With my little, we both love arts and crafts, we love going for walks, even just chatting, hanging out at the zoo,” she said.

“It’s been really good seeing her grow over the two years that we’ve known each other.”

She added that for anyone who is interested in getting involved, it might be easier than they think.

“It’s something that you’re going to love doing,” she said.

- With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagace.