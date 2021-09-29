How Calgarians can mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

This year marks the first time that Canadians will observe a National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.

In Calgary, there are a number of events being held both in-person and virtually to mark the new federal statutory holiday as well as Orange Shirt Day.

Below is a list of some of the events:

City of Calgary ceremony at Fort Calgary

The City of Calgary will be holding an outdoor ceremony at Fort Calgary. The ceremony begins at noon and will also be streamed live on Calgary.ca.

Trellis Society's Orange Shirt Day celebrations

On Sept. 30, Trellis will be hosting two Orange Shirt Day events:

Expanding our relations: oral concepts of understanding from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Family practices and oral learning: a family night for all ages from 6 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

Website: https://www.growwithtrellis.ca/stories/osd-2021

Urban Society for Aboriginal Youth launches IndigiTRAILS

The Urban Society for Aboriginal Youth (USAY) is launching a free app on Apple and Android devices on Sept. 30. The app uses GPS or location services to allow people to take part in digital art galleries and future activities within Calgary.

Website: https://usay.ca/indigitrails/

Mount Royal University

Mount Royal University will remain open on Sept. 30 and has planned a number of activities and events for those on campus to attend. A complete list of events is available on MTRoyal.ca.

University of Calgary

Though it will be closed on Sept. 30, the University of Calgary will be marking the day with a flag lowering at 9 a.m. as well as a number of online events held in partnership with the Calgary Public Library. A complete list of events is available on UCalgary.ca.

SAIT

Though it will be closed on Sept. 30, SAIT will be marking the day with an online event from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Residential school survivor Elder Chief Vincent Yellow Old Woman will share his story, take questions from attendees and host a vigil in memory of those who never made it home. For more information you can visit SAIT's website.

Alberta University of the Arts

Though the Alberta University of the Arts will be closed on Sept. 30, it will be marking the day with an indigenous allyship workshop held via Zoom at 1 p.m. For more information you can visit AUArts.ca.

Which city services are open and which are closed on Sept. 30

Calgary Transit

Calgary Transit will run as usual on Sept. 30 with the exception of school bus routes which will be suspended for the day.

Parking

Payment won't be required for on-street ParkPlus zones and holiday rates will be in effect in select Calgary Parking Authority surface lots and parkades.

Regular rates will be in effect at the Calgary Zoo, Telus Spark and Heritage Park.

Calgary recreation facility hours and closures

Several city recreation facilities will be operating at reduced hours while others will be closed.

The following are open on Sept. 30:

Southland Leisure Centre (weight room 7 a.m. – 9:30 p.m., aquatics 1:30 – 9:00 p.m.)

Village Square Leisure Centre (weight room 7 a.m. – 9:30 p.m., aquatics 1:30 – 9:00 p.m.)

Golf courses

Bookings at arenas, athletic parks and the Calgary Soccer Centre

Glenmore Sailing School rentals

The following are closed on Sept. 30: