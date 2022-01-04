How Calgary crews are handling roads amid the frigidly cold weather

The City of Calgary says road crews are focusing on applying gravel and sand to streets to help drivers travel safely amid the bitterly cold weather.

Anti-icing agents are rendered ineffective in extreme cold, so instead road crews apply abrasives and focus on plowing.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Calgary remained under an extreme cold warning.

The warnings from Environment Canada are issued when cold temperatures or wind chill create an elevated risk to health such because of issues like frost bite and hypothermia.

"We’d like to remind motorists to take care on the road as snow and ice can buildup on the roadway during these periods of extreme cold," the city said in a Tuesday update. "No matter how you travel, please ensure you take proper precautions before heading out."

On Tuesday, road crews began the first day of its seven-day snow clearing plan, focusing on Priority 1 routes – roads with more than 20,000 vehicles per day – like Memorial Drive, Crowchild Trail and Glenmore Trail, as well as downtown cycle tracks. (Deerfoot Trail and Stoney Trail are maintained by the provincial government.)

The city's annual snow and ice clearing budget is $40.7 million.