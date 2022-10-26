How Calgary trick-or-treaters can get help if something scary happens

Kids are anxiously awaiting their chance to don their Halloween costume and go trick-or-treating, but should anything spooky happen during their travels it's important they know what to do.

The Calgary Partners for Safety will again be patrolling city streets – as they have for the past 28 years – in an effort to keep youth safe.

Coordinated by Calgary’s Child Magazine, the Partners for Safety include the Calgary police, EMS, Calgary firefighters, Calgary Transit and Calgary community standards.

As part of the program, police and EMS will be patrolling residential neighbourhoods to provide safety information and help for children and their guardians on Halloween night.

The Calgary Fire Department will also have vehicles on patrol, and community fire stations will be open in between emergency responses as a safe place for trick-or-treaters to ask for help.

In addition, trick-or-treaters can approach any transit vehicle they spot. Bus and CTrain operators have radios and can contact the appropriate emergency personnel if needed.

HEALTH AND SAFETY TIPS FROM THE CALGARY PARTNERS FOR SAFETY:

Keep pets contained and away from the front entrance or consider handing out treats outside;

Instead of real candles, opt for LED candles or LED lighting to create that spooky ambiance;

Ensure sidewalks, front porches and steps are well-lit and free from obstacles; and

An adult should inspect the candy before consumption.

HALLOWEEN TIPS FOR KIDS:

Tell your parent(s) or guardian(s) where you’re going, who you’re going with, and when you’ll be home;

Bring a cell phone in case something changes;

Look both ways and walk, don’t run, across the street at intersections;

Trick-or-treat all the way down one side of the street before crossing to the other, avoid zig-zagging across the road;

Wear bright, reflective clothing so you are visible to drivers on the road;

Avoid shortcuts through alleyways, lanes, or through private property;

Stay in busy, well-lit areas if possible and bring a flashlight;

Never enter a house or a car while you’re trick-or-treating; and

If a situation or person makes you feel uncomfortable, trust your gut, and walk away. Call a parent or trusted adult if you’re not sure what to do, or approach one of our Partners for Safety vehicles.

BEFORE YOU WEAR YOUR COSTUME OUT:

Have kids wear the full costume around the house for an hour or two a couple of weeks before Halloween to make sure the shoes, clothing, and accessories are comfortable;

Avoid costumes which are extremely dark or all black. Choose one with bright colours and consider adding reflective tape to make sure drivers can see you;

Pick materials, garments, and accessories labeled as flame-resistant:

All costume accessories, such as sticks, rods, or wands should be soft and flexible with no sharp edges;

Costumes should be loose enough that it can be worn over warm clothing or a heavy jacket;

Make sure Halloween costumes aren’t too big or long to avoid tripping hazards; the costume should not cover ankles and hands; and

Make sure any costume masks are comfortable - bulky masks can make it hard to see cars and other hazards or can pinch or hurt; consider switching to make-up instead of a mask where possible.

Partners for Safety will be patrolling from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31.