'How Canadian can you get?': Winter patios are a thing in Windsor

Battered by constant restrictions and lockdowns, a handful of Windsor-Essex craft breweries are looking for innovate ways to keep their business rolling while also giving people something to do.

And they’ve found an answer in winter patios.

“In light of the recent restrictions, we have to think out of the box,” says Jen Desjardins of GL Heritage Brewery in Amherstburg.

The brewery started ‘Bonfires and Beers’ last weekend by setting up a handful of bonfire pits, selling homemade s’mores kits from Kristy’s Custom Cakes, and of course, beer.

The outdoor patio also boasts a child and pet friendly atmosphere, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays and noon ‘till 5 p.m. on the weekend.

“Saturday was so busy. It was such a well-received great turnout,” says Desjardins. “It’s clear that people are looking for something to do. Get out of the house, connect with other human beings if they can in a safe manner.”

Frank Brewing Company in Tecumseh had the same idea.

“This is the first time we’ve done a winter patio and the reason we did it is because we had people calling asking, are we going to be open. Finally, we said, ‘what the hell?’” Says Frank owner, Shane Meloche. “After all the lockdowns and open and close, people are just frustrated and want to get out and have a beer.”

They’ve got heating lamps and tailgate games, amenities appreciated by customers.

“Cold aside, we’re happy to come out and support our local brewery that’s our favourite,” says Candice Chevalier, who brought her dog along with her for a beer Friday afternoon.

Sandwich Brewing Company in West Windsor has operated a patio outside for years but say the attendance is high while indoor dining is closed.

“How Canadian can you get?” says server, Breanna Sekela. “Just come on out, get your snow suit on, have some laughs and enjoy some comraderie as well.”

Brewers are hoping old man winter keeps temperatures from getting too chilly but with no control over the elements, ask their patrons to prepare for the cold.

“I tell people to dress up like you’re going tobogganing,” says Meloche of Frank. “Wear your snow pants, your boots, your gloves, your scarves, you hat and then sit here and have a beer.”

The current indoor ban indoor dining lasts at least until Jan. 26. But with no certainty restrictions will end after that, bars and restaurants are looking for different revenue streams to keep them afloat.

“This innovate idea comes from a need obviously, but yeah, year-round, if people are interested, we’re going to keep going,” says Desjardins.