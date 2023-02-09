How climate change could impact Manitoba's allergy season

Though there are still weeks left of winter, allergy season is on the horizon and it could be different due to climate change.

According to Neil Johnston, president and CEO of the Manitoba Lung Association, many allergens are dependent on the climate, including plants, moulds and fungi.

He added that the climate impacts the rate of growth, reproductive cycles, and variety of these allergens. This means that as climate change causes the temperatures to warm up, Manitoba may see the migration of new allergens.

“We’re particularly concerned about those that are causing allergies, for example ragweed is one that likes warmer temperatures,” he said in an interview on Wednesday.

“There are also some moulds and fungi that do better in warmer climates, so we might be seeing more of those for longer periods of time.”

Another allergen of concern due to climate change is wildfire smoke. Johnston noted the climate impacts this allergen, with Manitoba experiencing longer and more intense wildfires.

“That includes local wildfires in Manitoba, but also we’re downstream from fires on the west side of the continent. We’re affected by that quite significantly,” he said.

Johnston said that those with allergies and chronic lung diseases can be negatively affected by these added allergens, as they may see more frequent symptoms and have to begin their allergy treatments earlier than usual.

“It’s just a fact of not being prepared [for an earlier allergy season] and then having been exposed,” Johnston said.

“Or you’re out camping and there’s a wildfire and you haven’t brought your prevention medication with you because you didn’t think it was going to be an issue, but now it is.”

As for what we can expect from the upcoming allergy season, Johnston said it’s highly variable and hard to predict. He noted that 2021 was an especially bad fire season, while 2022 was not as bad.

“It’s not just air quality, but it’s flooding, for example. [It] can cause mould growth in more areas, particularly if your home is flooded then that’s going to be a bigger issue than it has been in the past,” he said.

Some signs to look out for to determine if you’re being exposed to noxious substances are itchy eyes, a runny nose and a tickle in your throat.

Johnston recommends being aware of air quality issues, making sure you have your allergy medications available, and checking your property.

- With files from CTV’s Michelle Gerwing.