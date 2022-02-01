'How could this happen?': Tearful testimony from witness who struck Calgary officer dragged by suspect vehicle

The man driving the car that accidentally struck Sgt. Andrew Harnett after the officer was dragged more than 400 metres by a suspect vehicle, broke down in tears as he testified at the first-degree murder trial in the officer's death.

Mackson Ogunsanya was travelling to his in-laws house in Falconridge on Dec. 31, 2020, when a vehicle came toward him at high speed.

"I applied my brakes then I hear a sound, I noticed something hit my car," Ogunsanya told the courtroom. "I open my car, I look around. Then I saw a police officer on the floor. Immediately I realized that was what I hit. When I noticed I (didn't) know what to do, I was shaking. How could this happen? I have no idea. The cop is not moving."

Ogunsanya was overwhelmed with emotion and covered his face in recollection. The young man at the centre of the trial stared down at his lap.

The 19-year-old accused driver cannot be named because he was 17 at the time. The accused offered a guilty plea to a lesser offence of manslaughter on the first day of the trial, but that was dismissed by the Crown.

Sgt. Harnett had pulled over an SUV on New Year’s Eve when it took off, dragging him nearly 400 metres before he was thrown into the path of the incoming vehicle.

Ogunsanya says he was searching for his phone to call 911 when other officers arrived at the scene moments later. They attempted to revive Sgt. Harnett but he died roughly an hour later in hospital.

"I sat inside my car crying because I thought I had killed someone."

Another witness testified on Tuesday, describing a chaotic scene.

Hardeep Dhaliwal was driving a city transit bus on the night of the officer's death and told the court he noticed a couple police traffic stops during one of his routes in Falconridge. That is when he saw an SUV take off with the officer struggling on the driver's side of the vehicle.

"It just started speeding and it got stuck," recalled Dhaliwal. "Then it got loose and did a sharp turn going east on Falconridge Drive. Then the officer was still struggling on the side, on the driver's side, and trying to, I don’t know, hold on."

Dhaliwal said he continued watching in his rear view mirror when he saw the driver's door open and the officer disappear from sight.

When asked how fast the vehicle was travelling, Dhaliwal estimated it was going around 80 km/h with the officer still attached to it.

"It was trying to get away. It was very fast."

On Monday, court heard testimony from a collision reconstructionalist who estimated the vehicle was, at one point, travelling in excess of 90 km/h with Sgt. Harnett still attached.

A lead investigator also testified on Monday, stating there was nothing on the officer's clothing or body that suggested he had been somehow stuck to the vehicle at the time. The investigator also couldn't suggest why the officer may have held on.

The Crown is expected to call Jake Olson, a university student who also witnessed the incident, to testify Tuesday afternoon.

Const. Adam Osmond and Const. Josh Desroches, the two other officers on scene, are scheduled to testify Thursday.

The trial is being tried by judge alone and scheduled for two weeks.

Last week. the passenger of the vehicle, Amir Abdulrahman, was sentenced to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.