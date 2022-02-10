How COVID-19 is dividing the town of Unity, Sask.

A long-time Unity, Sask. resident says the town isn't living up to its namesake.

Backed by dozens of supporters, Brad Del Frari presented a bylaw during a Feb. 8 town council meeting that would prohibit discrimination based on sex, gender, race, creed, age, disability or medical condition or choice.

“Myself and a group of residents just noticed an unprecedented amount of hate and division in our community,” Del Frari told CTV News.

Del Frari said the problem stems largely from the town's Facebook pages.

“COVID is a big one right now, obviously it’s a pretty hot topic. There is some examples of racism, and (potentially) hate speech. Personal attacks and stuff like that," he said.

One commenter suggested that unvaccinated people should "go out there and get sick and die," Del Frari said.

The proposed bylaw would see first-time offenders receive a fine of $1,000 and $5,000 for a second offence.

In the case of a business, in the event of a third offence, it would be a $10,000 fine and permanent revocation of the operating license.

For individuals, a second offence would result in a 30-day ban from publicly-funded buildings or properties.

A third offence would result in a $10,000 fine and a permanent ban from publicly-funded buildings.

“(We wanted council) to look at making them significant enough that we don’t have constant issues of discrimination,” Del Frari said.

A University of Saskatchewan political studies professor said the proposed wide-ranging bylaw is likely about something much more specific.

"What this really is trying to kind of sneak in the back door, an anti mandate, anti proof of vaccination agenda," Coleen Bell told CTV News.

Bell said the proposed bylaw is "largely redundant" with the Saskatchewan Human Rights Code already offering stronger protections.

For Bell, the inclusion of medical "choice" in the proposed bylaw's language is telling.

"Businesses will be punished and subjected to fines if they choose to ask for people to show proof of vaccination or they ask people to wear masks while in their business," Bell said.

"I mean, it's just so obvious."

There was no formal petition made but Del Frari says over 100 signatures were gathered in support of the delegation.

The bylaw is currently being taken under consideration by the town's council.