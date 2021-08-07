How did COVID-19 change the way political journalists report the news?

For journalists used to wandering the halls at Parliament Hill or reporting from outside of Queen’s Park—the pandemic has been an odd change of pace.

No longer could reporters swarm politicians after Question Period or wander to their offices for the hope of a quote. Instead, most were forced to phone in to news conferences from their home offices—just to ask one question, and one follow-up.

In this bonus episode of Life Unmasked, the team speaks with CTV News Toronto’s Queen’s Park Bureau Chief Colin D’Mello and CTV News’ Parliamentary Bureau Reporter Annie Bergeron-Oliver about how their jobs changed over the last year and a half. What was it like working out of their living rooms? Was it harder to keep politicians accountable and inform the public? What happened if they had three questions for an elected representative, instead of two?

Saturday’s installment of Life Unmasked also marks a continuation from Thursday’s episode on how COVID-19 will impact the upcoming Ontario election, and the potential federal election. That episode is available on iHeart, as well as other podcast streaming services.

If you have questions for the podcast team, or an idea for an episode, please email lifeunmasked@bellmedia.ca.