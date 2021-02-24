As B.C.'s vaccine effort ramps up during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, CTV News Vancouver has all the details on the province's multi-phased immunization plan.

B.C.'s health ministry will be releasing more details on its mass vaccination plan on March 1 and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

WHO CAN GET VACCINATED RIGHT NOW?

As of Feb. 24, B.C. was still in Phase 1 of its vaccination plan. That means distribution is focused on residents and staff of long-term care facilities, assisted living residents and hospital health-care workers who may be giving care to COVID-19 patients. Remote and Indigenous communities are also in Phase 1 of B.C.'s plan.

Health officials have previously said nobody will lose their place in line. For example, if someone is eligible to get their vaccine in Phase 2 but can't for whatever reason, they can be immunized at any point after.

WHO IS NEXT IN LINE?

While Phase 2 was initially expected to begin in February, health officials suggested delays in vaccine delivery would push that back to early March. On Feb. 23, health officials said individuals in that group would be contacted by authorities “in the next two weeks.”

In Phase 2, community-based seniors who are at least 80 years old and Indigenous seniors who are at least 65 years old will be next in line. Hospital staff, community general practitioners and medical specialists not immunized in Phase 1 can also receive their vaccine in Phase 2, as can vulnerable populations living and working in select congregated settings.

Details about Phases 3 and 4, which are expected to begin in the spring and summer, can be found here.

HOW WILL I FIND OUT WHEN I CAN RECEIVE THE VACCINE?

For those in Phases 1 and 2, the health ministry says local authorities will reach out to seniors aged 80 years and older, Indigenous seniors aged 65 years and older, and Indigenous Elders to provide information on how to register for immunization appointments.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said during the Feb. 23 COVID-19 briefing that those in Phase 2 would start hearing from health authorities in the following two weeks. More details on how and when they will get their shots are expected to be released on March 1.

Details for how those in later phases can register have not yet been released, but this story will be updated when those details become available.

WHERE DO I SIGN UP?

Health officials haven't given specific details about how people can sign up to get the vaccine, but said more details on mass vaccination will be released on March 1. So far, those eligible for vaccination have been contacted directly.

CTV News will update this story when more details become available.

WHAT DO I NEED TO KNOW BEFORE REGISTERING?

The B.C. Centre for Disease Controls says “there are very few reasons someone should not get the COVID-19 vaccine.”

However, the BCCDC says, individuals should not get a vaccine if they have serious allergies to any of the ingredients in the vaccines.

"An ingredient in the vaccines that has been associated with a rare but serious allergy (anaphylaxis) is polyethylene glycol (PEG)," a statement on the BCCDC’s website says.

"PEG can be found in some cosmetics, skin care products, laxatives, some processed foods and drinks and other products. There have been no reports of anaphylaxis from PEG in food or drink."

Individuals should also talk to their health-care provider if they've previously had an anaphylactic reaction but don't know what caused it.

WHO HAS ALREADY RECEIVED THE VACCINE?

As of Feb. 23, more than 224,000 people in B.C. had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Those people have been a part of Phase 1, including residents of remote Indigenous communities, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, assisted living residents and hospital health-care workers who may be giving care to COVID-19 patients.

WHERE ARE THE VACCINES BEING DISTRIBUTED?

So far, vaccines have been distributed to specific areas that are part of Phase 1 like long-term care homes and remote Indigenous communities.

More clinics will be set up in March by health authorities and may include mobile sites and home visits where necessary. Large spaces will likely be used for mass immunization in urban areas including in stadiums, convention halls, arenas, community halls and school gyms. In rural areas, mobile clinics in self-contained vehicles – like transit buses – might be used.

WHAT SHOULD I BRING TO MY APPOINTMENT?

Individuals getting their vaccine will need to wear a mask to the clinic and bring their personal health number, if they have one.

They should also wear loose-fitting clothing for easy access to their arm. The vaccine is given by injection into the muscle of the arm, in the shoulder area.

On the day of their appointment, people will have to go through a check-in process, get their vaccine and then wait in an observation area for about 15 minutes afterwards to watch for adverse reactions. Those who get a vaccine will receive a paper copy of their record and a reminder for when to book their second dose. Digital copies of a vaccine record will also be available.

HOW CAN I GET TO MY VACCINATION SITE?

Health officials have not provided specific details about transportation to vaccination sites. CTV News will update this article if that information becomes available.

WHEN DO I GET MY SECOND DOSE?

B.C.'s health ministry says those who get their first vaccine dose will be notified by email, text or phone call when they are eligible to book an appointment for their second dose.

So far, the province has delayed distribution of second doses due to shortages, with some people waiting as long as 42 days to get their next shot.

WHO DO I CONTACT IF I HAVE QUESTIONS?

British Columbians should speak to their health-care provider or call 811 if they have questions.