As the pace of Ontario's COVID-19 vaccine rollout picks up, more Ottawa residents will soon be able to receive their shots. CTVNewsOttawa.ca has everything you need to know about getting the vaccine in Ottawa.

WHO CAN GET VACCINATED RIGHT NOW?

Frontline health care workers, residents of long-term care homes and retirement homes, and Indigenous elders can be vaccinated right now.

WHO IS NEXT IN LINE?

Older adults, people who live and work in high-risk settings, frontline essential workers and individuals with high-risk chronic conditions and their caregivers are all in Phase 2 of the vaccination rollout process. Ontario says it will start booking appointments for people aged 80 and over on March 15, with shots in arms soon after.

HOW WILL I FIND OUT WHEN I CAN RECEIVE THE VACCINE?

According to the province, if you are a member of the general public and at least 80 years old, you will be able to receive a vaccine the third week of March. The remaining rollout dates are as follows:

75 and older: April 15

70 and older: May 1

65 and older: June 1

60 and older: July 1

The city of Ottawa’s timeline is slightly ahead of the province’s. Ottawa is planning to start vaccinating people 80 and over in high-risk communities starting next week. A clinic is planned for Friday, March 5, at a location to be announced.

WHERE DO I SIGN UP?

Ontario is launching its online COVID-19 vaccination booking system on March 15. A customer service desk, reachable by phone, is also set to launch that day.

WHAT DO I NEED TO KNOW BEFORE REGISTERING?

Ottawa Public Health will be releasing more information on Monday for residents over the age of 80 to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Public health officials say if you have a fever or COVID-19 symptoms, you should wait to receive a vaccine. This will help avoid confusing symptoms from other illnesses with vaccine-related adverse events. It also helps to decrease COVID-19 transmission at an immunization clinic

WHO HAS ALREADY RECEIVED THE VACCINE?

Seniors in long-term care homes, retirement home residents and frontline health care workers have received vaccines so far. The city has also begun administering the vaccines to some first responders, such as firefighters and paramedics.

WHERE ARE THE VACCINES BEING DISTRIBUTED?

When there is enough vaccine supply, the city plans to open seven mass vaccination clinics, similar to the clinics used to administer the flu shot every year. Those clinics will be at the following locations:

Horticulture Building, 1525 Princess Patricia Way

Eva James Memorial Centre, 65 Stonehaven Dr.

Ruddy Family YMCA-YWCA, 265 Centrum Blvd.

Nepean Sportsplex, 1701 Woodroffe Ave.

St. Laurent Complex, 525 Cote St.

Canterbury Recreation Complex, 2185 Arch St.

Ottawa City Hall, 110 Laurier Ave. W.

You will also be able to get your vaccine at a pharmacy or your doctor’s office, when supply permits.

WHAT SHOULD I BRING TO MY APPOINTMENT?

Expect more details on what you should bring with you to be vaccinated when the online portal launches March 15.

HOW CAN I GET TO MY VACCINATION SITE?

The mass vaccination clinics, when they open, will be accessible by public transit. Use the OC Transpo travel planner to figure out the best route. There will also be parking available.

WHEN DO I GET MY SECOND DOSE?

It’s recommended that people receiving the Pfizer vaccine receive their second dose three weeks after the first shot is administered. For the Moderna vaccine, the recommended time is one month.

WHO DO I CONTACT IF I HAVE QUESTIONS?

Each of Ontario’s 34 public health units are responsible for coming up with and carrying out their own vaccination plans. You can contact Ottawa Public Health for the latest information on vaccines.